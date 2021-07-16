Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In Mississippi, 33.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Leake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (6,679 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (2,627 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (74 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,007 (2,736 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Tunica County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (2,854 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (908 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (27 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,285 (1,087 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Panola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (10,128 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (3,922 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (112 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,690 (4,681 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#47. Prentiss County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (7,517 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (3,247 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (61 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,478 (2,884 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Covington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (5,573 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (2,361 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (83 total deaths)

— 78.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,499 (2,702 total cases)

— 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (8,433 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (3,284 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (74 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,471 (3,226 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (5,816 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (2,440 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (1,893 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (25,971 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (9,043 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (176 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,901 (10,168 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (2,353 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (986 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,059 (853 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (2,537 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (1,034 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,435 (1,027 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (5,104 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (2,203 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,606 (2,229 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Coahoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (6,996 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (2,516 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (84 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,714 (3,034 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#38. Chickasaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (5,426 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (2,295 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (59 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,425 (2,125 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (12,633 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (5,070 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (111 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,649 (3,398 total cases)

— 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Quitman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (2,184 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (798 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (19 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,220 (830 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (3,119 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (1,425 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,921 (1,155 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (11,431 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (4,311 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (105 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,039 (4,602 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Winston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (5,828 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (2,603 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (82 total deaths)

— 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,904 (2,317 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (14,368 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (5,435 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (139 total deaths)

— 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,430 (5,458 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#31. DeSoto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (60,862 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (17,390 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (274 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,141 (22,454 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Attala County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (6,016 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (2,730 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,885 (2,160 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Grenada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (6,993 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (2,766 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (88 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,723 (2,641 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (11,951 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (5,168 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (136 total deaths)

— 54.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,883 (4,189 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Copiah County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (9,550 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (3,604 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (66 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,800 (3,031 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (19,983 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (7,081 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (150 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,223 (6,576 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Newton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (7,186 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (3,032 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (64 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,914 (2,504 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lauderdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (25,603 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (9,428 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (243 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,820 (7,279 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (10,644 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (4,359 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (86 total deaths)

— 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,234 (3,141 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Harrison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (72,320 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (23,729 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (317 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,993 (18,712 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Claiborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.0% (3,144 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (1,097 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (31 total deaths)

— 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,493 (1,033 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Rankin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (54,508 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (17,559 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (284 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,123 (14,166 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (5,457 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (2,350 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 106.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,537 (1,793 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Humphreys County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (2,865 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (1,009 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,091 (975 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (3,502 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (1,525 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (44 total deaths)

— 80.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,248 (1,295 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sunflower County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (9,001 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (2,718 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (93 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,544 (3,401 total cases)

— 24.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (4,595 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.4% (2,049 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (25 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,543 (1,327 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Noxubee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (3,826 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (1,367 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (35 total deaths)

— 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,374 (1,289 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Oktibbeha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (18,531 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (4,734 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (98 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,452 (4,687 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lamar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (24,145 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.0% (8,095 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (88 total deaths)

— 44.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,146 (6,427 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Holmes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (6,478 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (2,188 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 74.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,246 (1,913 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#10. Hinds County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (89,154 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (27,084 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (427 total deaths)

— 26.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,147 (21,206 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (17,450 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (6,024 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (121 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,868 (4,478 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharkey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (1,679 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (642 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (18 total deaths)

— 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,826 (511 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bolivar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (12,312 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (4,149 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (134 total deaths)

— 75.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (4,852 total cases)

— 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Leflore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (11,508 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (3,561 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 77.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,493 (3,521 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (22,452 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (5,464 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (124 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,742 (6,343 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wilkinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (3,745 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (1,307 fully vaccinated)

— 18.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (32 total deaths)

— 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,134 (702 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Yalobusha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (5,314 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.4% (2,224 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,892 (1,682 total cases)

— 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (3,095 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (936 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,514 (665 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (48,135 fully vaccinated)

— 36.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.6% (13,486 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (227 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,757 (10,369 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi