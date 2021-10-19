Country singer Travis Tritt cancels Mississippi concert due to COVID-19 policy

In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. The country singer has canceled several stops on his tour due to COVID-19 policies.(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Country singer Travis Tritt has canceled shows at venues that require masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test.

The Tennessean reported the canceled shows were in Muncie, Indiana; Philadelphia, Mississippi; Peoria, Illinois; and Louisville, Kentucky.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said in a statement.

The singer apologized for any inconvenience to fans who bought tickets to the canceled events. Tritt was scheduled to perform at the Pearl River Resort in November. The Pearl River Resort noted the concert had been postponed.