COVID-19 booster shots available at Mississippi county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) announced on Thursday that appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

You are eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine if you are:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, and it’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

Adults aged 65 years and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters)

Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters).

Appointments can be made online here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.