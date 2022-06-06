JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for kids five through 11-years-old in Mississippi. Anyone between the ages of five through 17 can receive a booster after five months after they are fully vaccinated.

“I was waiting on this for my grandson. I wanted to make sure he got this before school started back in the fall. Plus, the summer is coming up, so with activities and being around kids and everything, I thought it was the safest way to go,” explained Wanda Edwards, a Jackson resident.

Doctors said booster shots extend the protection against COVID-19. Children with underlying health issues are highly encouraged to get the booster shot.

Coronavirus vaccines were first brought to the five through 11 age group in November. Currently, the state is seeing a low number of vaccinations among children.

“I wanted to wait a while because I thought things were starting to slow down, but I’ve been seeing signs of COVID picking back up potentially. Now, I think the boosters will be good for my young ones,” said another Jackson neighbor.

According to health officials, Pfizer has recently applied to the FDA to authorize booster shots for children ages six-months to four-years-old.