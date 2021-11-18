COVID-19 Certificate of Vaccination available online for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced an official Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination is now available online.

The certificate is available from official Mississippi State Department of health (MSDH) records through the MyIRmobile.com website. This certificate is a convenient option for those who do not have or do not want to carry the vaccination card.

According to health officials, Mississippians can view their complete immunization records, and their children’s immunization record (for children under 18 years) and retrieve their official MSDH Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination.

To sign up for MyIR and view your immunization record, visit HealthyMS.com/myIR for full instructions. Assistance with registering your account is available by calling 1-877-978-6453 or 601-576-7751.