COVID-19 drive-thru sites closed on Thursday due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, March 25, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the following closures for drive-thru vaccination sites.
CLOSED ALL DAY
- Desoto County
- Panola County
- Lafayette County
- Washington County
- Hinds County
- Rankin County
- Warren County
- Claiborne County
CLOSING AT 11 A.M.
- Lee County
- Oktibbeha County
- Lowndes County
- Neshoba County
- Jones County
- Forrest County
CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.
- Lawrence County
Adams, Harrison, Jackson, and Sharkey/Issaquena County sites will be open as scheduled, according to MSDH.
If patients have an appointment at a closed site on Thursday, they will receive information about their rescheduled appointment date by e-mail, text or phone message in the next few days.
