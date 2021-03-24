COVID-19 drive-thru sites closed on Thursday due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, March 25, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the following closures for drive-thru vaccination sites.

CLOSED ALL DAY

Desoto County

Panola County

Lafayette County

Washington County

Hinds County

Rankin County

Warren County

Claiborne County

CLOSING AT 11 A.M.

Lee County

Oktibbeha County

Lowndes County

Neshoba County

Jones County

Forrest County

CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.

Lawrence County

Adams, Harrison, Jackson, and Sharkey/Issaquena County sites will be open as scheduled, according to MSDH.

If patients have an appointment at a closed site on Thursday, they will receive information about their rescheduled appointment date by e-mail, text or phone message in the next few days.

