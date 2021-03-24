COVID-19 drive-thru sites closed on Thursday due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, March 25, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the following closures for drive-thru vaccination sites. 

CLOSED ALL DAY 

  • Desoto County 
  • Panola County 
  • Lafayette County 
  • Washington County 
  • Hinds County 
  • Rankin County 
  • Warren County 
  • Claiborne County 

CLOSING AT 11 A.M. 

  • Lee County 
  • Oktibbeha County 
  • Lowndes County 
  • Neshoba County 
  • Jones County 
  • Forrest County 

CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.  

  • Lawrence County 

Adams, Harrison, Jackson, and Sharkey/Issaquena County sites will be open as scheduled, according to MSDH.

If patients have an appointment at a closed site on Thursday, they will receive information about their rescheduled appointment date by e-mail, text or phone message in the next few days. 

