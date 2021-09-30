COVID-19 guidelines announced for Mistletoe Marketplace in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson announced safety protocols for the annual Mistletoe Marketplace Festival in November.

Masks will be required during all Mistletoe Marketplace General Shopping, the Tween Fashion Show, and Children’s Event.

A negative COVID test or proof of full vaccination will also be required for attendees of the following events. Masks will not be required at the following events:

Preview Gala

Mistletoe Morning Brunch

Girls Night Out

Marketplace Brunch

Luncheon and Style Show

Friday Night Event

The decision comes after consultation with the Mississippi Department of Health, local hospitals, and healthcare representatives. To learn more and help answer questions, please view our frequently asked questions.