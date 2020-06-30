COVID-19: How to properly wear a face mask

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced an executive order that requires face masks to be worn in the City of Jackson after a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Doctors said it’s important to know how to properly wear a mask.

“It’s very important that you wear a mask properly because that increases safety for everybody in the community,” stated Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

Thousands of people walk around everyday with a mask trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The first thing you should do is to sanitize or wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before putting on your mask.

You should also avoid touching the mask as much as possible, hold it by the elastic and place it over your chin, mouth and nose. You should also secure the metal to make sure it fits to your face.

“This cuts down on the transmission of these respiratory droplets, which will theoretically cut down on the transmission of the COVID-19 infection. It’s very important that you wear a mask properly because that increases safety for everybody in the community.”

Dr. Quinn said a lot of his patients are frustrated that we’re still wearing masks. He also said if people follow the health guidelines, there will be an end in sight.

