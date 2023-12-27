JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With respiratory illnesses spreading rapidly across the state, COVID-19’s impact remains deadly.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the third leading cause of death in Mississippi is COVID-19. According to provisional death counts from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 27,000 since January 2020. Below are the numbers from then until October 2023.

COVID-19 in 2020

Contributing cause of death: 1,208

Underlying cause of death: 1,094

Contributing cause of death for seniors: 3,836

Underlying cause of death for seniors: 3,378

Total deaths: 9,516

COVID-19 in 2021

Contributing cause of death: 2,158

Underlying cause of death: 1,959

Contributing cause of death for seniors: 3,713

Underlying cause of death for seniors: 3,125

Total deaths: 10,955

COVID-19 in 2022

Contributing cause of death: 743

Underlying cause of death: 553

Contributing cause of death for seniors: 2,497

Underlying cause of death for seniors: 1,748

Total deaths: 5,541

COVID-19 in 2023

Contributing cause of death: 134

Underlying cause of death: 86

Contributing cause of death for seniors: 648

Underlying cause of death for seniors: 343

Total deaths: 1,211

*Senior means those 65 years old and older.

Since 2020, COVID-19 has been at least partially responsible for the deaths of at least 27,223 Mississippians. It was a contributing factor in the deaths of more than 14,937 Mississippians and the main factor in the deaths of more than 12,286 people statewide. The disease killed more than 19,288 seniors and 7,935 people under the age of 65 since 2020.

The number of deaths on MSDH’s website is significantly more than those reported by the CDC. More than 15,000 Mississippians have died from COVID-19. Based on data ending December 16, the CDC classified hospital admissions across the state as low (less than 10%) in all but two counties (Alcorn and Tishomingo Counties).

Overall, the United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths of any country on the planet. There have been increases in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests, emergency department visits, hospital admissions, and COVID-19 deaths nationwide in the past week.