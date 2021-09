JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health (IAMH) will host a COVID-19 listening session for Hinds and Warren County neighbors. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. on September 30.

The sessions will focus on vaccine hesitancy, barriers to accessing the vaccine, and overall opinions on vaccines, such as the flu vaccine. Incentives will be provided for participants.

Click here, to register.