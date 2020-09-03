RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – A COVID-19 outbreak at Central Hinds Academy led to the cancellation of a football game between the school and St. Aloysius High School.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Central Hinds headmaster Phil Hannon declined to say how many students tested positive for the virus. Classes at the school are continuing as scheduled.

Hannon told the newspaper the outbreak started earlier this week. By Wednesday, leaders decided to cancel the football game in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

