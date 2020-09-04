COVID-19 outbreak at Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) said they’re working to contain a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins.

On Friday, September 4, the Collins home reported nine active COVID-19 residents and four deaths. Two of the nine positive residents are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“We recently completed testing of 100 percent of both the residents and staff at our Veterans Home at Collins,” said MSVA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “Our next steps are to ensure that the affected residents get the proper medical care that they need and deserve to fight the virus.”

Officials said the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) has been notified of all residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19, which is required. Families of residents will also be notified of positive cases.

All in-person visitation at the Veterans Home in Collins has been suspended until conditions are deemed safe for residents and staff.

