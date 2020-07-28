COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford

Update: Mississippi Veterans Affairs corrected its previous news release. Only one resident was in hospice care at the time of death. The following story has been updated with that information.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) announced it’s working to contain and eliminate a recent COVID-19 outbreak in its Veterans Home in Oxford.

On Monday, July 27th, the Oxford home reported a total of 19 positive residents and two deaths. One resident was hospice care at the time of death. Twelve staff members who work in the home also tested positive.

“On behalf of everyone at our Agency, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the residents that passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” said MSVA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “We want to make sure the families of our residents are aware of the steps that we are taking to mitigate the impacts of the virus.”

Through it’s COVID Response plan, MVSA is working to combat the spread of the virus, including recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The protocol for a positive test of a resident or staff is as follows:

Resident

Residents identified as “at-risk” (residents identified as having direct contact with staff who test positive through contact tracing) are isolated, closely monitored and tested for COVID-19.

At-risk residents remain in isolation until results are received or begin exhibiting symptoms. If the resident tests positive or shows signs and symptoms, he/she is immediately transferred to the COVID unit of the home.

Residents who test positive are transferred to the COVID unit. He/she remains in the unit for a minimum of 14 days or until he/she is symptom-free for 72 hours, or test negative for COVID-19.

Testing after 14 days may be obtained per a medical doctor’s orders. However, it is not mandatory per guidelines.

Staff

A team member is placed on administrative leave immediately following known COVID-19 exposure.

A team member is required to test for COVID-19 and/or quarantine for 14 days.

A team member may return to work after 14 days of testing positive and is symptom-free for 72 hours.

The Mississippi Department of Health is notified of all residents and staff who test positive for COVID-19. Families of residents are also notified of positive cases.

In addition to this protocol, anyone entering the facility (staff, medical professionals, contractors, delivery/vendor partners, others) are required to wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

All in-person visitation at the Veterans Home in Oxford has been suspended until conditions are deemed safe for residents and staff.

LATEST STORIES: