COVID-19 relief funds available for foster kids in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Federal COVID Pandemic Assistance Funds are available now through the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) for youth ages 14 to 26 who have been in foster care since they were 14.

Foster kids and former foster kids can receive up to $12,000 in federal money for education, tuition, room and board expenses and up to $4,000 in transportation on assistance including help in buying a car or getting a driver’s license. Money is also available for technology purchases.

They do not have to be in foster care to receive the pandemic financial assistance.

MDCPS is automatically awarding base amount stipends to current and former foster kids. These funds do not require a youth to apply for support and do not disqualify a youth from seeking additional financial supports/relief. These funds are currently being distributed to almost 1,000 youth currently in foster care in Mississippi or who recently exited from Mississippi’s foster care system:

$600 -for youth ages 14 and 15, currently in foster care in Mississippi

$1,200 – for youth ages 16 and up, currently in foster care in Mississippi

$1,200 – for youth up to age 26 who aged out of foster care in Mississippi since January 2020

Youth may apply for the federal money by calling 601-576-1634 or 601-576-1635 or emailing youth@mdcps.ms.gov.