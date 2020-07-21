COVID-19 survivors encouraged to donate blood plasma

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, is encouraging COVID-19 survivors in Mississippi to donate blood plasma.

The nonprofit said “convalescent plasma” contains antibodies to COVID-19, which can be given to patients currently fighting the virus.

To be eligible to donate through Vitalant, you must have:
  • A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
  • Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days
  • All other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation

Blood donors are not tested for coronavirus. Do not donate blood if you are sick.

