COVID-19 survivors encouraged to donate blood plasma

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, is encouraging COVID-19 survivors in Mississippi to donate blood plasma.
The nonprofit said “convalescent plasma” contains antibodies to COVID-19, which can be given to patients currently fighting the virus.
To be eligible to donate through Vitalant, you must have:
- A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days
- All other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation
Blood donors are not tested for coronavirus. Do not donate blood if you are sick.
