COVID-19 survivors encouraged to donate blood plasma

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, is encouraging COVID-19 survivors in Mississippi to donate blood plasma.

The nonprofit said “convalescent plasma” contains antibodies to COVID-19, which can be given to patients currently fighting the virus.

To be eligible to donate through Vitalant, you must have:

A prior laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19, either by a positive swab test OR a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days

All other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation

Blood donors are not tested for coronavirus. Do not donate blood if you are sick.

