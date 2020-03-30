COVID-19 testing available in Vicksburg and Greenwood on Tuesday

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday will open two mobile COVID-19 sample collection sites for one day only.

The appointment-only testing is free of charge. Mississippians who have been screened as being high risk of infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Drive-through sites for Tuesday, March 31, both open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., are:

  • Pemberton Square Mall, 350 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg
  • Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood

Click here for more information.

