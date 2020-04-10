COVID-19 testing for Chickasaw, Jefferson counties set for April 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Chickasaw and Jefferson counties and surrounding communities can be tested Tuesday, April 14, for COVID-19 at drive-thru collection sites.

The locations for the latest one-day, appointment-only collection sites are:

Chickasaw County – Chickasaw Agri Center, 800 Starkville Road in Houston

Jefferson County – Fayette High School, 2277 Main St., Fayette

Ongoing testing at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be suspended for one day on Sunday due to expected inclement weather and in observance of the Easter holiday. Collections there resume on Monday and continue seven days a week, weather permitting.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. For more information about testing, click here.