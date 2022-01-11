COVID-19 testing offered at Adams County Safe Room

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. The Natchez Democrat reported the testing will take place on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If anyone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, they can be tested at the site.

Those who would like to be tested must complete a free-screening by completing an online questionnaire at www.umc.edu/covidscreening, or call the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.