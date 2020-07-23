COVID-19 testing set for Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake and Tallahatchie counties

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Neighbors in Chickasaw, Coahoma, Forrest, Monroe, Leake and Tallahatchie counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha , Lauderdale, Grenada, Adams, Neshoba, Holmes, Lee, Jasper, Rankin, Pontotoc and Desoto counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, July 27:

Chickasaw County: Houlka Community Center (Senior Citizens Center), 612 Highway 32, New Houlka

Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, July 28:

Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Place, Hattiesburg

Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 29:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, July 24:

Jasper County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Bogue Homa community, Heidelberg

Rankin County: Brandon City Hall, 1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 25:

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center Extension Office, 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. , Pontotoc

Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

