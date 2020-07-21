COVID-19 testing set for Jasper, Rankin, Pontotoc and Desoto counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Jasper, Rankin, Pontotoc and Desoto counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha , Lauderdale, Grenada, Adams, Neshoba, Holmes and Lee counties.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Friday, July 24:

Jasper County: Bogue Houma Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Bogue Houma community, Heidelberg

Rankin County: Brandon City Hall, 1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon

The newest testing sites for Saturday, July 25:

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center Extension Office, 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. , Pontotoc

Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, July 22:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 Mississippi 15, No. 1, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 23:

Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Center 22521 Depot St., Lexington

Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

