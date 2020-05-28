COVID-19 testing site to move from Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s COVID-19 testing site will move from the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

According to UMMC Spokesman Marc Rolph, operations will continue through Saturday, May 30. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The operations will suspend for one week and will start back up at a new location on June 8. The new location has not been finalized.

UMMC partnered with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health for the testing site at the fairgrounds.