COVID-19 testing site to reopen in Hattiesburg

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Getty

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced they will continue the partnership with the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital and reopen a free COVID-19 community testing site on Saturday, July 31.

The testing site will be at the C.E. Roy Community Center, located at 300 East 5th Street, on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to be tested, and masks will be required. Patient check-in will take place in front of the community center under a tent.

Patients will need to provide a phone number at check-in and wait inside a vehicle until it’s time to receive the test.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories