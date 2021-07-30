COVID-19 testing site to reopen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced they will continue the partnership with the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital and reopen a free COVID-19 community testing site on Saturday, July 31.

The testing site will be at the C.E. Roy Community Center, located at 300 East 5th Street, on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to be tested, and masks will be required. Patient check-in will take place in front of the community center under a tent.

Patients will need to provide a phone number at check-in and wait inside a vehicle until it’s time to receive the test.