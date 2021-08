GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, August 18, George Regional Health System will be hosting a community COVID-19 vaccination day at George County Fairgrounds.

A free Pfizer shot will be available for everyone 12-years-old or older.

No appointment is needed. The vaccines will be distributed between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The second dose will be administered on September 8 at the George County Fairgrounds; 9162 Old Highway 63 South, Lucedale, MS 39452.