BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, January 8 at Mount Olive M.B. Church Fellowship Hall in Bolton.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children and adults who need their first, second or booster shot. No appointments are needed.

The vaccines will be distributed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.