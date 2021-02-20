COVID-19 vaccination site closures for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to impacts from recent severe winter weather, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites in Lee, Washington and Adams counties have been cancelled for Sunday, February 21.

Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled throughout the next two weeks at the same location. Patients will be notified of the new appointment date and time by phone, e-mail, or text.

Vaccination sites in Forrest, Jones, Pike, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Rankin, Hinds, Madison, Oktibbeha, Leflore, Lafayette, Panola and Desoto counties will operate Sunday, February 21.

For the latest updates regarding cancellations visit here.