COVID-19 vaccinations encouraged as more doses become available in Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – State leaders said a stream of 37,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine comes into the Magnolia state every week. At the same time, more senior living facilities are receiving their first dose.

It gives a glimmer of hope for some who received their first doses at Ridgeland Place, a senior living facility. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, time is of the essence to get vaccine shots in the arms.

People living at Ridgeland Place were on board to get their COVID-19 shots on Friday, January 22. Jolly Sahu, who lives there, said she is glad to have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

“I’m just happy that we have a chance to do it. I think this pandemic has been really terrible for everyone. Wearing a mask, getting a vaccine is all part of trying to help,” she stated.

State leaders said the challenge with the vaccine process is that the supply is simply not meeting the demand. Those eligible to receive the vaccine is reportedly about 1.3 to 1.4 million Mississippians.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advises if you already have your first vaccine and have yet to schedule an appointment for your second shot in February, to receive the dose as soon as possible.