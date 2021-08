JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be canceled for Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31.

MSDH said further cancellations are possible. Appointments for testing and vaccinations will be available beginning Thursday, weather permitting.

