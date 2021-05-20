COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered in Issaquena County

MAYERSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Issaquena County. Vaccinations will be distributed at Mayersville Multi-purpose building on Wednesday, June 2 through Saturday, June 5.

The clinics will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available.

No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

To schedule an appointment, click here.