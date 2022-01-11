COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will partner with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital to hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic on Saturday, January 22.

The Clinic will be held at the C.E. Roy Community Center located at 300 East 5th Street from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

No appointments will be required and services will be free. The Clinic will operate on a first-come-first-served basis. A total of 355 booster shots will be available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Patients must bring proof of vaccination that shows the dates of when the shot were given.

