JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo College in Warren Hall. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

