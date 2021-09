JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, September 17.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the North Jackson Football Field, located at 2221 Boling Street in Jackson.

Organizers said the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Click here to register for the clinic.