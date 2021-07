EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced there will be a COVID-19 vaccine drive in the Town of Edwards.

The event will be on Saturday, July 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center. No appointment is required.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Organizers said those who attend will need to wear a face mask. All children, ages 12 – 17, will need to have a parent present.