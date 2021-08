EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A COVID-19 vaccine drive will be held in the Town of Edwards on Saturday, August 28.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center. No appointment is required.

Organizers said first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Attendees are asked to wear their face masks at all times.