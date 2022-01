VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A public COVID-19 vaccine event will be held in Vicksburg on Saturday, January 22.

The event will be located at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on S. Frontage Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available to the public. Pfizer’s vaccine will be available for kids five and older who have a parent or guardian with them.

This event is being sponsored by the City of Vicksburg COVID-19 Champions.