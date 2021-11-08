COVID-19 vaccine offered for children ages 5-11 in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pediatricians, pharmacies and county health departments in Mississippi are now offering pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

“It’s another tool that parents have and pediatricians have to try to protect them to their children and try to keep them at a reduced risk for COVID, so they could stay healthy this winter stay in school hopefully less quarantines,” said Grant Saxton, a pediatrician at the South Central Regional Medical Center.

Some parents in the Pine Belt said they’re supportive of vaccines for kids.

“For the kids nowadays, you’re going to have to have something, because the grownups are taking something. So, we’re trying to prevent the kids from getting the virus or getting sick,” said Michael Barrett, who lives in the Pine Belt.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said appointments will be available at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments. Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.