COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus vaccine arrived in Mississippi, and state health leaders will receive their shots on Monday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi National Guard will distribute the vaccine soon.

MEMA has provided 31 trucks, and the National Guard will deliver the vaccine to locations decided by MSDH. MEMA will also provide dry ice to pharmacies to help store the vaccine.

“The pharmacies that need additional dry ice, we can provide that, and the federal government is providing dry ice as well to keep the vaccines at the temperature they need to be. As far as our job for MEMA, we make sure that the vaccine gets from Point A to Point B in conjunction with the National Guard,” said Malary White, director of external affairs for MEMA.

Frontline workers, those most at risk and long term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine.

