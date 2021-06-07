COVID-19 vaccines available at Jackson State on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, June 8. The vaccinations will be available from noon to 4:00 p.m. in JSU’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccination will be available. Second-doses of Pfizer vaccinations also will be administered. All vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint.

The next COVID-19 vaccination day will be Tuesday, June 15. Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

