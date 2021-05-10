COVID-19 vaccines available on Tuesday at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, May 11.

The vaccines will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

For those who received their first dose on Tuesday, April 13, second dose vaccinations will be available on Tuesday, May 11.

All vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint. The next COVID-19 vaccination day will be on Tuesday, May 18. Insurance is not needed at the event.