JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, May 17.

The vaccines will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6. The vaccine/booster will be available for children ages 12 and above, while the regular Pfizer will be available for ages five to 11.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide first and second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer. Participants will receive $25 gift cards while supplies last.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).