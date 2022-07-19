JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) partnered with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 19.

Dozens of people went to One University Place to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

One JSU facility member received his second booster. He said it was important to protect himself and others with COVID-19 cases rising again in Mississippi.

“I feel fine and want to keep it that way. That’s why I’m trying to get my second one. So if there is monkeypox, omicron, I would hate to get it and not show symptoms and pass it on to someone else,” said Dr. Maurice Magnum.

Officials at JSU said their goal for Tuesday was to reach 50 vaccinations. Free vaccine events at JSU will be held ever third Tuesday of the month.