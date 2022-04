JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tougaloo College announced free COVID-19 booster vaccinations will be available on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The vaccines will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Warren Hall. Patients do not have to schedule an appointment in order to receive a vaccine.

Officials said gift cards and other incentives will be provided while supplies last. For more information, contact 601-977-6137.