COVID boosters, flu shots available at Baptist Attala

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala will be providing COVID booster shots and flu shots on Monday, January 3.

Neighbors looking to receive the COVID booster shot are asked to bring vaccination cards and insurance cards. You may receive the booster if it has been at least six months since your Pfizer or Moderna shots and at least two months since your Johnson and Johnson shot. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to receive the shot.

Neighbors can receive the flu shot for free. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to receive the shot.

Both will be offered in the front lobby from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.