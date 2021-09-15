COVID Community Town Hall hosted by Mississippi Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News is partnering with Mississippi Today to bring you a COVID Community Town Hall.

The town hall will focus on viewers’ questions about the pandemic, along with its impact on the economy and schools.

Mississippi comedian Rita B. will give welcoming remarks before Mississippi Today editor-in-chief Adam Ganucheau and WJTV’s Byron Brown kick off the event with an intro Q&A with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Dr. Dan Edney, chief medical director for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Mississippi Today’s lead education reporter Kate Royals and healthcare reporter Will Stribling will moderate a panel of education and healthcare professionals that includes Dr. LouAnn Woodward, Vice Chancellor and Dean of the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Edney, along with Dr. Bonita Coleman, superintendent of Ocean Springs School District and Dr. Mandy Lacy, principal of DeLisle Elementary School. We will also hear from Michelle Henry, a parent in the Jackson Public School District.

This event, presented by Mississippi Today, is sponsored by the Delta Health Alliance and The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi and produced in partnership with WJTV.

The virtual event will start at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15.