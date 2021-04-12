COVID Vaccination Day at Jackson Medical Mall

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF) is partnering with the City of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Walmart, Mississippi Urban League and Mechelle Green to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, April 15.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Urban League building, located at the Livingston Road entrance of the Jackson Medical Mall.

Vaccines will be provided to seniors, citizens with disabilities, JMMF employees and tenants, and the surrounding community. The vaccines will be provided and administered by Walmart. Transportation services will be available for those who need a ride to the vaccination location.

“The Jackson Medical Mall is excited about hosting this important event with our partners to provide COVID vaccine access to the community,” says JMMF’s Chief Operating Officer, Carmen Davis. “Our goal is to make healthcare accessible to all. Our transportation services program has recently expanded its services to provide the community free transportation to vaccination appointments,” says Davis.

To schedule transportation to your appointment, call JMMF’s Transportation Call Center at 769-235-8235.