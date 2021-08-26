Covington County Hospital nurse speaks about current hospital situation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Many hospitals across the state are dealing with an increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are maxing out all of the hospitals’ resources.

Katherine Bryant is a nurse at Covington County Hospital. She said, “We’re tired. We are trying not to get discouraged about the number of people that are not yet vaccinated.”

Bryant said the challenges for patients does not stop at the hospital.

“We see a lot of people who require a lot of therapy after COVID, because they’ve lost so much strength, and they are not able to go back to their activities of daily living.”

Bryant said nurses are working longer hours due to the recent surge of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant.

“It’s hard to consider a 12-hour shift in PPE and not breach it during your daily activities of just working a unit. We need to get people to understand that if you don’t get a vaccination, you are really running a needless risk of getting a disease that could kill you.”

Bryant advised people to get their information from a credible source. At this time, Covington County Hospital is looking for more nurses.