Covington County Hospital reopens COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Magee

UPDATE:

MAGEE, Miss. (WHLT) – Magee’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site reopened January 7 at 9:00 a.m.

MAGEE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Covington County Hospital announced the Magee drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed starting Tuesday, January 4.

The site was closed due to a nationwide testing supply shortage. If additional testing supplies arrive within the next week or so, the site is expected to reopen.

There are still testing centers in Collins, Taylorsville and Sumrall, which will operate as usual.

Simpson County neighbors can visit the Simpson General Hospital Drive Thru Clinic, located across the street from Simpson General Hospital in Mendenhall.