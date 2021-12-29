Covington County Hospital tightens visitor policy due to COVID-19

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County Hospital updated their visitor policy due to a recent surge in COVID-19 across Mississippi.

The updated policy allows patients two visitors a day. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room and wear a mask at all times within the hospital. ER patients are allowed one visitor with them, and they must stay in the room with the patient with the door closed at all times.

The hospital giftshop will be closed to visitors. Curbside service will be offered by calling (601)-698-0138.