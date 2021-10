COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – This week, the Covington County School Board voted to allow the mask mandate to be lifted.

Masks will be optional starting October 20, 2021, for students and employees.

The Board also voted that the superintendent should monitor the cases. If any school increases in the numbers of positive cases by three percent or more of their enrollment, mask wearing will be reinstated for a minimum of 10 days or until the numbers drop below that threshold.