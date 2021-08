COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, the Covington County School Board voted to dismiss school for Friday, August 20, 2021, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The school district will implement Designated Virtual Learning Days beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, at all schools.

Complete details will be posted by 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, on the school’s Facebook page.