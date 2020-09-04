Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show and Parade canceled due to COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Main Street Clinton announced on Thursday its decision to cancel the Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show and Parade this year.
Organizers said they canceled the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizers believe this decision is necessary for the best interest and safety of our participants, visitors, volunteers, and staff. We are already making plans for a wonderful Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show in 2021. Stay safe, we look forward to seeing all our friends at next year’s show.Main Street Clinton
